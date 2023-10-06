Rajiv Thakur details his character in film ‘Zindagi Zindabad’, says it allows him to push boundaries

Actor Rajiv Thakur who is well known for his work in Punjabi cinema is all prepped for his latest film ‘Zindagi Zindabad’.

Essaying the character of Raja, Rajiv said that his character due to its complex nature has allowed him to push his boundaries as an actor.

Raja is a nuanced character which explores the complexities of human nature, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative. A dynamic personality, despite being the role of a protagonist, has many shades of grey, as such making him different from a typical hero.

Talking about the film and his character, Rajiv said: “I am truly excited and grateful for the opportunity to take on a character with shades of grey in ‘Zindagi Zindabad.’

“It’s a challenging role that allows me to explore the intricacies of human emotions and behaviour. As an actor, I’ve always believed in pushing my boundaries, and this character gives me the chance to do just that”

In addition to his film commitments, the ‘Way of Life’ actor is also rumoured to be discussing his possible participation in the popular dancing reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

Recently, the ‘Bhavnao ko Samjho’ actor returned from a highly successful tour that saw him perform to packed audiences across various cities. The actor has a strong penchant for comedy and he frequently incorporates this aspect in his ventures.

But apart from this, he also participates in live shows where he does full on standup comedy with a plethora of jokes and improvising half the time. An inventive comic with good timing, he has a strong following and fandom due to his versatility.

Directed by Prem Singh Sidhu and Nasir Zaman, ‘Zindagi Zindabad’ infuses action-comedy-drama alongside commentary on drug culture in Punjab.