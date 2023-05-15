scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Ram Charan's fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai

Ram Charan have come together at the Shankar Temple in Juhu and Bhiwandi in Mumbai to give away 7,000 bottles of refreshing buttermilk to people in and around the temple.

By Agency News Desk
Ram Charan's fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai
Ram Charan's fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai

Over 1,000 fans of superstar Ram Charan have come together at the Shankar Temple in Juhu and Bhiwandi in Mumbai to give away 7,000 bottles of refreshing buttermilk to people in and around the temple.

The initiative is being organised by Ram Charan’s fans, who have been inspired by the star’s philanthropic activities.

Ram Charan is known not just for his work on screen, but also for his humanitarian efforts off screen.

Via multiple associations, NGOs, The Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, the Global Star has headlined blood donation camps, eye check-up camps, Covid relief camps, and supported various other charities over the years.

His fans have made sure that his legacy of kindness and generosity continues to inspire others.

The buttermilk giveaway is just one of many ways in which they are hoping to make a positive impact on society in the true spirit of Ram Charan.

The campaign was organised in Mumbai on May 6 and Solapur, Maharashtra on April 29 where 2,000 bottles of buttermilk was distributed given the heatwave, rising temperature, and increase in overall malnutrition.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving
Next article
Bhuvan Bam supports new talents from smaller town by giving them work, exposure
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India names 24-member national men's squad for FIH Hockey Pro League

Technology

This robot with artificial memory may help find objects you've lost

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in Australia, New Zealand

Sports

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

News

'Scoop' trailer shows how one phone call sets off chain reaction with far reaching repercussions

News

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding

News

Bhuvan Bam supports new talents from smaller town by giving them work, exposure

News

Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving

Technology

CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotics, western diet raise inflammatory bowel disease risk in kids

News

Anna Kendrick wanted to tell a story about toxic, abusive relationship with 'Alice, Darling'

Sports

IPL 2023: There was great maturity in Rinku Singh's shot selection, says Parthiv Patel

Sports

All our hard-work paid off, says Hockey Haryana coach after winning 13th Sub-Jr Women National

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her son-in-law Nick Jonas

News

'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deletes Twitter after insulting 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Simon Pegg says he hid alcoholism while filming 'Mission: Impossible III'

Sports

More injury concerns for England ahead of Ireland, Ashes Tests

News

Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US