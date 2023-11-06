scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Rashmika Mandanna urges for immediate action against her viral deepfake video: ‘This is extremely scary’

Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to a reported morphed video of herself which has went viral on the social media

By Agency News Desk
Rashmika Mandanna urges for immediate action against her viral deepfake video 'This is extremely scary'
Rashmika Mandanna urges for immediate action against her viral deepfake video 'This is extremely scary' _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to a reported morphed video of herself which has went viral on the social media, and called it “extremely scary”, adding that we must address this as a community urgenly before anyone else gets affected by such identity theft.

Taking a strong stance against the viral deepfake video of her, Rashmika penned a long note on social media: “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” she added.

Earlier in the day, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stand for his ‘Goodbye’ co-star Rashmika, and demanded legal action over the matter.

In response to a post on X by a user highlighting the alleged misuse of the video, the ‘Piku’ star said: “Yes this is a strong case.”

“There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel,” a user named Abhishek wrote on the microblogging site.

Along with the post, he also shared the “actual” video as claimed by him.

Meanwhile, on the work front Rashmika has ‘Animal’, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in her kitty.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma walk hand in hand as they make exit at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Next article
Raja Kumari rap for track ‘Sherni Aayi’ from Sushmita’s 'Aarya 3’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US