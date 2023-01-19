scorecardresearch
Rashmika Mandanna thanks ‘Vijay sir’ as ‘Varisu’ collects Rs 201 cr in 1st week

By News Bureau

Following a grand festive season response, the Thalapathi Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer “Varisu” has grossed Rs 210 crore in its first week and is expected to continue its victorious run at the box office. Savouring the film’s success, Rashmika said: “Looking at the massive love and appreciation being showered on ‘Varisu’ really warms my heart and makes me feel so grateful!”

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Rashmika’s performance in the songs ‘Ranjithame’ and ‘Jimikki Ponnu’ has been particularly appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Rashmika added: “The story and its narrative is such that the moment I heard it, I was sure it would definitely connect with family audiences, so it was an instant ‘yes’ for me. And the cherry on the cake was working with Vijay sir, which was a dream opportunity come true.”

Rashmika is looking at a blockbuster 2023 with four films scheduled to be released, one of them being “Varisu”, across multiple languages. She will also be seen in “Mission Majnu”, “Animal” and another film that is currently under wraps.

