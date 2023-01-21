scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Rashmika Mandanna to join ‘The boys’ for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ shoot next month

By News Bureau

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has given an update on the sequel of the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The actress shared that while ‘The Boys’ (insert the soundtrack of ‘Bones’ as per the Insta reel ritual) Allu Arjun and other actors have started the shoot of the film, she will join the shoot next month.

She said, “The boys have started shooting, and I’ll be joining the shoot next month, so I’m really excited! And the things that I’m hearing from the second half is (made the explosion sound). Really mind blown about how (director) Sukumar sir is coming up with these things, because if you watch the first half, you just feel like that is the story itself.”

She further mentioned while talking on FC Front Row, “But the second part is something much more than the first part and you’re like “wow, now that’s something fabulous!”

“At the same time, I think all of us actors from Pushpa 1 have seen our work in the first half, and now we’re much more clearer on what kind of a world we’re living in. So, I think all our performances are going to change. I think the performances are going to get more intense in the second half. And yeah guys, it’s going to be amazing.”

Meanwhile, her ‘Mission Majnu’ co-actor Sidharth Malhotra broke silence on the similarities being drawn between ‘Mission Majnu’ and the 2018 film ‘Raazi’.

He said, “I think it’s never a bad thing when people are trying to use a reference point for a film, especially comparing it to a good film. Yes, the elements on the outer periphery of seeing a trailer might look similar, it is in the same decade, similar elements.”

“But I think the experience is completely different. It’s only fair to speak to people once they see the film, the arcs…as I said, we’re only trying to give the elements which you need to decide to click, in today’s day and age, or to get engaged.”

Previous article
Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources
Next article
South Africa's David Miller focuses on diet as he gets ready for IPL 2023
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League: NEROCA FC register 2-1 win over Aizawl FC

Sports

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

News

‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi collaborates with ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath

News

Zwigato to be ‘delivered’ in cinemas on March 17th

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic downs Dimitrov, Andy Murray knocked out in third round

News

Kartik Aaryan: My dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore

Sports

New Zealand lose top spot in ODI rankings after eight-wicket loss to India in Raipur

Sports

ILT20: Sharjah Warriors record their first win riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore's breezy unbeaten century

Sports

Can't wait for the Women's T20 World Cup to get started come February 10: Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

News

Kendall Jenner hosts 818 Tequila Dubai launch party

News

Adaa Khan on being part of Naagin

Sports

Bangladesh give call-up to four U19 players for Women's T20 World Cup squad

Sports

IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for deaf with teams from Bangladesh, Nepal to be held in Kolkata from April 28

Sports

Availability of good equipment made huge difference in Indian shuttlers performance: Pullela Gopichand

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn upsets Antony Ginting to set up men's singles final against Viktor Axelsen

Sports

2nd ODI: More you work with ball in practice, the more success will come, says Mohammed Shami

Sports

We trust our government, no protest on Sunday; will wait for justice: Bajrang Punia (Ld)

Sports

2nd ODI: Impressive bowlers, classy Rohit power India to series win over NZ in Raipur (ld)

Sports

Dubai Capitals launch official anthem for inaugural ILT20

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US