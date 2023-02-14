scorecardresearch
Rashmika Mandanna wins hearts with her love for pooch Aura on V-Day

Rashmika Mandanna has shared a video of herself with her pooch Aura to extend warm wishes for Valentine's Day to her fans.

By News Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna - peeps _ pic courtesy instagram

Rashmika Mandanna of ‘Pushpa’ fame, whom her co-star Allu Arjun describes as a ‘national crush’, has shared a video of herself with her pooch Aura to extend warm wishes for Valentine’s Day to her fans.

In the video, the actress can be seen lying down and playing with Aura. In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you my loves.” Rashmika’s fans have flooded the video with comments.

On her personal front, Rashmika is the subject of much speculation over her relationship status and her hookup with her ‘Geeta Govindam’ co-star Vijay Devarakonda.

Rashmika has so far not spelt out anything concrete, but their messages on social media and pictures of shared holidays frequently fuel the rumours.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2’, opposite Allu Arjun all over again. She also has ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

