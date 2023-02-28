scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Rasika Dugal is known for her performance in a number of TV shows, web series, and films.

By News Bureau

Actress Rasika Dugal is known for her performance in a number of TV shows, web series, and films. Now she is seen starring in a short film ‘The Broken Table’ also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, who is playing Giri, a person suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, to whom Rasika plays a caregiver and a budding psychologist.

The ‘Mirzapur’ actor said: “I am delighted that this simple yet unusual story about love and acceptance is resonating with people. I am always intrigued by the precision required for storytelling in the short film format. And I am happy that there is a wide audience for short films who are noticing and appreciating the nuances of this kind of storytelling.”

Rasika was seen in TV shows such as ‘Upanishad Ganga’, ‘Kismat’, ‘Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik’. She also acted in movies like ‘Anwar’, ‘Bombay Talkies’, ‘Hijack’, ‘Aurangzeb’, and ‘Lust Stories’, among others.

About her experience working with Naseeruddin Shah, she said: “Collaborating with Naseer Sahab again was a wonderful experience, every moment with him on set is a masterclass. His commitment to the work never ceases to amaze me and brings out the best in me as an actor.”

Rasika will be seen in 6 different projects this year, Supernatural Horror ‘Adhura’, black comedy thriller ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, dramedy ‘Little Thomas’, and the action-crime thriller ‘Mirzapur 3’.

Previous article
ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket
Next article
'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25
This May Also Interest You
News

Michael B.Jordan apologises to mom after starring in underwear advertisement

News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

News

'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor

News

Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

Sports

Virat doesn't give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US