scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

Ravi Teja's upcoming film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which also features actor Anupam Kher, will be releasing on October 20.

By News Bureau
Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20
Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

Star Ravi Teja’s upcoming film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, which also features actor Anupam Kher, will be releasing on October 20.

Anupam took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film unveiling the release date.

For the caption, Anupam wrote: “My Telugu film‘s #TigerNageswaraRao dearest @RaviTeja_offl is ready to Hunt the Box Office ?? HUNTING WORLDWIDE from OCTOBER 20th 2023! Jai Ho! ???? @DirVamsee @AbhishekOfficl #RenuDesai @NupurSanon @gaya3bh @Jisshusengupta @gvprakash @madhie1 @artkolla @SrikanthVissa @MayankOfficl @AAArtsOfficial.”

Ravi Teja’s maiden pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is under the direction of Vamsee.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a biopic of the notorious thief and is set in the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram. Ravi Teja’s body language, diction and getup are completely different in the never before seen character for the actor. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

Previous article
Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance
Next article
Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU
This May Also Interest You
News

Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU

News

Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

News

Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

News

Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

News

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

News

Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Health & Lifestyle

Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi

News

Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

News

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia recollects Bollywood biggies advising against working with actress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for her role in ‘Baalveer 3’

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

News

Big B shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line

Health & Lifestyle

New ultra-thin sensor may help you detect Covid & flu in just 10 secs

Health & Lifestyle

8,000 steps at least once a week can avert death risk: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: It'll be harder on the players with much more travel, admits Ricky Ponting

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US