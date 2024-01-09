Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' to narrate history of 'Panjurli Daiva, Guliga Daiva' divinities

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ promises a divine journey as it will narrate the history of ‘Panjurli Daiva, Guliga Daiva’ divinities.

Several speculations regarding the film’s plot and character of Rishab Shetty have been doing the rounds, after the release of the announcement video.

Revealing exciting details from the film a source said, “The film draws the inspiration from ancient times and tells the story about the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities and also throws light on their origin.”

The source added: “While Kantara gave an insight into Panjurli Daiva, the prequel will give the audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience with the inclusion of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities”.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an interesting line-up that includes ‘Bagheera’ and many more.