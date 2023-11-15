scorecardresearch
Sai Dharam Tej pulls cousin Varun Tej’s leg, chides him for marrying before him

Telugu star Sai Dharam Tej isn’t very happy that his friend and cousin superstar Varun Tej tied the knot before him. Pulling the actor’s leg, Sai posted a picture of himself stepping on his cousin’s baraat in Tuscany, and penned a note where he jokingly chided Varun for marrying before him.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the pictures and wrote in Telugu: “What did you do Varun? Why? Here you are busy getting married while I am busy trying to stay free.”

The newly-wed actor was only amused by his friend’s reaction to which he simply wrote in Telugu: “It happens.”

In the pictures, while Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi were being showered with blessings, the ‘Republic’ alum had jokingly stepped on his white car, and struck a dramatic pose where he jokingly asked him why.

Everyone who was present, including Lavanya were greatly amused by his stunt and Varun also likewise played along.

Currently, Varun Tej is geared up for his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Operation Valkyrie’ while Sai Dharam Tej will next be seen in the film ‘Gaanja Shankar’ in 2024.

