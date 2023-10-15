scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Sai Dharam Tej’s 'Gaanja Shankar' teaser shows him in menacing avatar

Sai Dharam Tej, his upcoming action film ‘Gaanja Shankar’ has released a teaser which shows the actor in a menacing, and bloody new avatar.

By Agency News Desk
Sai Dharam Tej’s 'Gaanja Shankar' teaser shows him in menacing avatar
Sai Dharam Tej’s 'Gaanja Shankar' teaser shows him in menacing avatar _ pic courtesy news agency

To mark the 38th birthday of the Telugu star Sai Dharam Tej, his upcoming action film ‘Gaanja Shankar’ has released a teaser which shows the actor in a menacing, and bloody new avatar. ‘Gaanja Shankar’ in many ways appears to be a bit like ‘Leo’ though Sai, though the actor who plays the film’s titular character looks more like an anti-hero than your everyday typical film hero.

The teaser kicks off with what sounds like Ganja Shankar’s daughter, asking him about superheroes like Superman and Spiderman, even the BGM in its initial notes sounds like something out of an ‘Avengers’ movie, though it quickly takes a different turn.

While the ‘Republic’ actor is narrating a story to his daughter, the clip shows the actor first smoking a cigar while wearing some cool looking glasses, his face is not fully revealed.

Then as he narrates what sounds like a bedtime story, things begin to progressively take a darker turn as he is first being chased by police officers, and then later he is lying on a bench in a park amidst a falling sunset.

At the end shot, the ‘Chitralahari’ actor is holding a cleaver and blood splatters on-screen before it shows a pile of corpses and someone is cutting them from under with a shovel.

There is one final shot which says, “Happy Birthday Our Mega Supreme Hero…Mass Assault.”

‘Gaanja Shankar’ is directed by Sampath Nandi, produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, with music by Bheems Ceciroleo.The movie is currently going through post-production process in regards to VFX, and final shots.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arijit Singh requests Anushka Sharma for picture at India-Pak match, video goes viral
Next article
Joju George-starrer 'Pulimada' trailer showcases him driven by rage
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US