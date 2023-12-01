Wednesday, December 6, 2023
'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule starts shooting his biopic on India's 1st Olympic winner

Director Nagraj Manjule started the shoot of his next Marathi film titled ‘Khashaba’, a biopic based on the first Olympic winner in post-independence India

'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule starts shooting his biopic on India’s 1st Olympic winner
'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule starts shooting his biopic on India’s 1st Olympic winner - pic courtesy news agency

Director Nagraj Manjule, who is known for films like ‘Sairat’, ‘Fandry’ and ‘Jhund’, started the shoot of his next Marathi film titled ‘Khashaba’ on Friday. The film is a biopic based on the first Olympic winner in post-independence India, Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, who clinched a Bronze medal in Wrestling at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Set against the backdrop of post-independence India, ‘Khashaba’ is a tale of triumph and tenacity, and explores the journey of an unsung hero who overcame adversities with his unwavering dedication.

Director Nagraj Manjule said on the occasion: “Embarking on my third Marathi film post Sairat; all set for an ambitious production. The groundwork for Khashaba has been underway for the past three years. I am thrilled shooting commences from today.”

Born in a village called Goleshwar in Karad taluka of District Satara in Maharashtra State, K.D. Jadhav was the youngest of five sons of a renowned wrestler Dadasaheb Jadhav. He participated in the Quit India Movement providing shelter and a hiding place to the revolutionaries, circulating letters against the British were some of his contributions to the movement. He resolved to unfurl the tricolour flag at the Olympics on 15 August 1947.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Gargi Kulkarni & Aatpat Productions, ‘Khashaba’ is slated for a worldwide release in 2025.

