HomeRegionalNews

Salman Khan, Ram Charan to launch Varun Tej-starrer ‘Operation Valentine’ trailer

Salman Khan and Ram Charan will be launching the trailer of ‘Operation Valentine’ featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar.

By Agency News Desk
Operation Valentine
Operation Valentine_pic courtesy news agency

Stars Salman Khan and Ram Charan will be launching the trailer of ‘Operation Valentine’ featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar.

The Telugu trailer will be launched by the ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan and Hindi trailer will be launched digitally by the Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan.

‘Operation Valentine’ is an Indian historical action thriller directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut. The patriotic-thriller reportedly has adrenaline rushing aerial action sequences.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

‘Operation Valentine’ is written by Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, it is scheduled to release on March 1 in Telugu and Hindi.Salman Khan and Ram Charan will be launching the trailer of ‘Operation Valentine’ featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar.

Previous article
Ila Arun: Every woman in India is an 'Aarya'
Next article
Sports Ministry clears Sathiyan, Manika's proposals for financial assistance to compete in WTT events
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US