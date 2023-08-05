scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Samantha refutes claims of her seeking Rs 25 cr financial help from a Telugu superstar for Myositis treatment

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been on a break and has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures from her holiday, has refuted the claims of her taking Rs 25 crore from a Telugu superstar for her treatment of Myositis. The actress also called out the media for false reportage.

Myositis is a medical condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common Myositis symptoms. In October last year, the actress shared on her social media that she was diagnosed with Myositis a few back and that the fight against the disease is taking longer than she expected.

On Saturday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and penned a note in which she outrightly denied taking any kind of financial help.

She wrote, “Rs 25 crores to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career”.

She further mentioned that she is capable of taking care of herself and her medical expenses given her work in the industry during all these years.

“So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment,” she added.

After wrapping up the Indian counterpart of the web series ‘Citadel’, as well as her Telugu film ‘Kushi’, Samantha is taking a break from acting for at least one year. During this period, she would primarily focus on her health, and undergo treatment for the autoimmune condition Myositis in the US.

–IANS

aa/uk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dropped in favour of Bairstow, Ben Foakes admits to feeling lost after Ashes snub
Next article
National Football C'ship: Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh to host sub-junior boys' tier 2
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Scientists find bacteria that can curb malaria transmission

Fashion & Lifestyle

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi share details of their intimate wedding on first anniversary

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Young rider Shreyas Hareesh dies in a racing incident in Chennai

News

Khushi Kapoor slays in new ad film as a fashion force to reckon with

News

Jay Bhanushali speaks of his love for Mahhi Vij: 'She is the reason for me to live'

Sports

PCB considers sending psychologist with the team for handling pressure in Men’s ODI World Cup: Report

Sports

National Football C'ship: Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh to host sub-junior boys' tier 2

Sports

Dropped in favour of Bairstow, Ben Foakes admits to feeling lost after Ashes snub

Technology

Scientists edge closer to engineering blood vessels

News

Kangana Ranaut's new look as Chandramukhi unveiled in 'Chandramukhi 2' poster

News

I wish 'Shiv Shakti' helps new generation take pride in our roots, says Siddharth Tewary

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling unveils flash mob of Kens to surprise 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig for her 40th b'day

Technology

2 top-level executives exit IPO-bound Ola Electric

Sports

Australian Open: Prannoy stuns Priyanshu, to face China's Weng Hong Yang in final

News

Edelweiss ‘saddened’ at Nitin Desai’s death, denies any wrongdoings

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Surrey Jaguars seal place in final; Montreal Tigers Cruise to Qualifiers 2 (Ld)

News

Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap mark their debut with ‘Pyaar Hai Toh Hai’

Sports

Aditi makes cut narrowly as Diksha misses at Women’s Scottish Open

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US