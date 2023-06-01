scorecardresearch
Samantha shares pic with Vijay Deverakonda, points to their steady friendship

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture with her 'Kushi' co-star and expressed that Vijay Deverakonda has been through thick and thin.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in their upcoming film ‘Kushi’, shared a picture on social media with her co-star on Thursday and expressed that Vijay has been through thick and thin.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a sweet picture of the duo. While expressing the love for her bond of friendship with Vijay, Samantha wrote in the caption: “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!! #Kushi.”

Having received the sweet gesture from Samantha, Vijay also reshared her post on his social media as he wrote: “Favourite girl.”

On the work front, Vijay has other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with ‘Geetha Govindam’ director, in the pipeline.

