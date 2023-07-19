scorecardresearch
Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat, says 'meditative state is my powerful source of strength'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has bid adieu to the sets of her latest film ‘Citadel’, is now taking some well-deserved time off to recharge her spirits in Coimbatore. 

The actress is battling an autoimmune condition called myositis.

Taking to social media, she shared some pictures of herself, meditating in all white, among a crowd of Yogis, and wrote: “A while ago, sitting still-without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning-seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity… who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.”

The actress can be seen donning a white Indian wear. She shares pictures instilled with tranquility, serenity and a bunch of yogis can be seen meditating along with her.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Kushi’, the excitement surrounding Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s on-screen pairing is palpable.

The film’s captivating storyline and the chemistry between the two talented actors have already created a buzz in the entertainment industry.

