‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)' new teaser indicates a brewing tragedy

The second part of Kannada director Hemanth M Rao’s romance-drama film ‘Sapta Sagardaache Ello’ has come up a riveting teaser for its ‘Side B’, exploring a new angle encompassing a kind of morose darkness, indicating that tragedy is brewing in the new feature.

As ‘Part A’ had ended on a powerful and suspense-filled cliffhanger, ‘Part B’ while unlocking more of the movie’s secrets will also further dive more into the many character complexities of ‘Sapta Sagardaache Ello’.

Following the lives of the two lovers Priya and Manu, the teaser takes place years after the events of the first film, picking up precisely from the part where the first film concluded, with Priya flipping the cassette to continue recording her message for Manu, who is in jail.

In the recording, Manu could hear Priya saying: “When you get out of jail, I have a huge celebration planned for you. I’ll decorate the house, you like my mother’s fish curry right? I have learned how to make it and when you get here, I’ll treat you to that as well as many sweets.”

Throughout the video, Manu is lying on a mattress on a rooftop while carefully listening to the recording before suddenly opening his eyes. His eyes are fully open, wide and harbour fear, showcasing that Manu was in fact having a nightmare about Priya, as the trailer recaps the events of ‘Side A’.

Helmed by Hemanth M. Rao, ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)’ features Rukmini Vasanth and Rakshit Shetty reprising their roles as Priya and Manu from the first film. The movie’s ensemble cast also includes Chaithra J Achar, Achyuth Kumar, Pavitra Lokesh, Avinash and Sharath Lohithaswa.

Produced under the banner of Paramvah Studios, the film’s soundtrack and background score have been composed by Charan Raj. While the first part hit the screens on September 1, the second installment will be released on November 17. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.