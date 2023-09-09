scorecardresearch
Seeman summoned by police in complaint filed by actress Vijayalakshmi

Tamil actor, director and politician Seeman was summoned by police following a complaint by actress Vijayalakshmi on Saturday.

By Agency News Desk
Tamil actor, director and politician Seeman was summoned by police following a complaint by actress Vijayalakshmi on Saturday. Seeman, who is the founder leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) which is an ultra Tamil nationalist political party, was summoned by the Valsaravakkam police at 10.30 a.m.

Vijayalakshmi has filed a four page complaint notice against Seeman at the Chennai City police commissioner office.

The actress alleged that Seeman had promised to marry her.

Vijayalakshmi said that the Seeman cheated her and ruined her life.

The actress, who has been paired by Seeman in many movies, said that she had earlier filed a complaint against the actor, politician in 2011 but was taken back after he promised that he would marry her.

Seeman had married Kalyavazhi in 2013 and has a boy who was born in 2019.

Seeman is a popular political leader of Tamil Nadu with his Naam Tamilar Katchi raising issues related to Tamil nationalism.

