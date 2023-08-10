scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ trailer; calls it impressive

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the action-thriller 'King of Kotha' trailer starring Dulquer Salmaan

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the action-thriller ‘King of Kotha’ trailer starring Dulquer Salmaan and said that he was looking forward to the movie as he found it impressive.

Shah Rukh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared the link of the trailer and wrote: “Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer, @dulQuer ! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!”

Apart from Shah Rukh, the trailer was also launched by South legends Suriya, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna.

‘King of Kotha’ is an action thriller film and directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. It also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran.

Dulquer, who also shines as a singer and producer, has now carved a niche for himself in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema.

‘King of Kotha’, Dulquer’s all-time high budget film, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios and tells the story of two eras. It is also Zee Studios’ first Malayalam film.

On the work front for Shah Rukh, he is gearing up for ‘Jawan’. In the film the star plays Vikram, a commando, sets out to rectify the wrongs in society with help from a group of women.

The film is also an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee, in his first Hindi film. It stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

He then has ‘Dunki’ with Rajkummar Hirani. Last year at the Red Sea International Film Festival he discussed the film.

He sat down in Jeddah on the eve of the second edition of the festival, where the star is being honoured. He had just wrapped ‘Dunki’, which he describes as “a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling,” in Saudi Arabia’s Neom region, reports Entertainment Portal.

“It’s a big journey film and goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India,” SRK said about the Hirani-directed comedy.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrestlers postpone press conference after Delhi Police impose Section 144 near Rajghat
Next article
18-yr-old donates part of liver to father; KGMU performs 25th liver transplant
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

32 girl students fall ill after having chicken in K’taka dist

News

Oscar winning folk songwriter Rodriguez dies at 81

Sports

'As hungry as ever': Trent Boult hopeful of playing a big role in New Zealand's ODI World Cup win

News

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a poster of her upcoming film with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra and others

Health & Lifestyle

18-yr-old donates part of liver to father; KGMU performs 25th liver transplant

Sports

Wrestlers postpone press conference after Delhi Police impose Section 144 near Rajghat

Technology

Google, OpenAI collabs with Biden administration for cybersecurity challenge

Technology

Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs

News

Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral

Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek ousts Pliskova to reach Round of 16, Sabalenka beats Martic

News

From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week

Technology

Scientists find environment conducive to emergence of life on Mars

News

Rajini mania grips B'luru: 'Jailer' gets bumper opening in IT city, fans celebrate at wee hours

Technology

realme 11 5G: Stellar fusion of art and tech in smartphone design

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers find Covid causes mitochondrial dysfunction in heart, other organs

Technology

Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' for employees

News

Rock icon Robbie Robertson passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US