Shaving half the head was a unique experience for Danish Sait for his new Malayalam film

Social media sensation and actor Danish Sait, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released film ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, has shared the most unique experience of working on the film.

The film marks his debut in Malayalam cinema and stars Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal in the lead role. The period fantasy film has been directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Speaking about his role, Danish shared: “Playing this character has been a truly fulfilling journey. Lijo sir and Mohanlal sir believed in me and that gave me a good enough push on set. I will be grateful for them and their support during the low times on set which meant the world to me as we were shooting away from home. It has really been a wonderful experience for me and I have learned so much being on set with such stalwarts.”

He further mentioned: “I think the most unique experience was shaving half my head for a part of the film, adding layers to my character. I thoroughly enjoyed the process of bringing this character to life. I feel proud that I have been able to deliver what the script demanded.”

Danish also expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love he’s received for his on-screen role.

He said: “I am truly humbled by the love and appreciation from the audience. Your support is a testament to the hard work we put into creating this cinematic masterpiece. I want to thank everybody who is watching the film, your encouragement and love has made the journey fulfilling and worth it. Don’t miss out on the excitement, as we have all worked very hard.”