scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Shooting starts for Kamal's film after 36 yrs with Mani Ratnam

Kamal Haasan has begun shooting for the film tentatively titled 'KH234', which sees him coming together with Mani Ratnam 36 years after the maestros collaborated on the all-time classic 'Nayakan'.

By Agency News Desk
Shooting starts for Kamal's film after 36 yrs with Mani Ratnam
Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam _ pic courtesy twitter

‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan has begun shooting for the film tentatively titled ‘KH234’, which sees him coming together with Mani Ratnam 36 years after the maestros collaborated on the all-time classic ‘Nayakan’.

The film also marks the A R Rahman’s return to Mani Ratnam’s universe after the two parts of the Tamil epic film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Kamal Haasan’s production company Raj Kamal International Films also announced the collaboration, stating on X: “Unified forces of Indian Cinema, let the celebration begin!”

The production is a joint effort by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G. Mahendran, and Siva Anand, under the banners of Raj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. Additionally, Udayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies will also be collaborating in the production for this cinematic spectacle.

The video that announced the shooting showcased the cast and crew of the film. The movie is to be released on November 7, 2024, which is the star’s birthday.

Kamal had a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller ‘Leo’ and his shoot for the upcoming political thriller drama ‘Indian 2’ is also completed. In addition, he will star in Prabhas’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Pasupathy.

Pic. SourceRedGiantMovies_
3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu admitted in AIIMS Delhi, condition stable
Next article
Rockstar Anirudh’s ‘Iru Pernum Nadhigal’ from ‘Minmini’ is a feel-good road trip song
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US