Shooting starts for Kamal's film after 36 yrs with Mani Ratnam

‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan has begun shooting for the film tentatively titled ‘KH234’, which sees him coming together with Mani Ratnam 36 years after the maestros collaborated on the all-time classic ‘Nayakan’.

The film also marks the A R Rahman’s return to Mani Ratnam’s universe after the two parts of the Tamil epic film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Kamal Haasan’s production company Raj Kamal International Films also announced the collaboration, stating on X: “Unified forces of Indian Cinema, let the celebration begin!”

The production is a joint effort by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G. Mahendran, and Siva Anand, under the banners of Raj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. Additionally, Udayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies will also be collaborating in the production for this cinematic spectacle.

The video that announced the shooting showcased the cast and crew of the film. The movie is to be released on November 7, 2024, which is the star’s birthday.

Kamal had a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller ‘Leo’ and his shoot for the upcoming political thriller drama ‘Indian 2’ is also completed. In addition, he will star in Prabhas’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Pasupathy.