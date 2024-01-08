Singer Kaala Bhairava shares his inspiration behind 'Hanuman Chalisa Ansh'

Singer-songwriter Kaala Bhairava, who has sung and composed an all-new version of Hanuman Chalisa Ansh for the series ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ has revealed his true inspiration behind the composition.

Best known for the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu”, Bhairava said: “I was extremely excited when this project came to me and instantly agreed to get on board without any second thoughts about it. Personally, the complete Chalisa as a whole has had a solid impact on me. Mainly the words and depth of the narrative.”

Advertisement

He further said: “My biggest source of inspiration was the mighty Lord Hanuman himself. I’ve been a devout follower of him since my early childhood. My personal connection to this is faith and devotion and as for the inspirations that have helped me, I got them from all the innumerable existing versions of Hanuman Chalisa composed by artists across the country.”

“All of them influenced me in their own way and helped me imagine my own version in a unique way,” he added.

Advertisement

‘The Legend of Hanuman Season 3’ is slated to release on January 12, showcasing the timeless tales of Ramayana as the saga of Hanuman unfolds.

It is produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi Agrawal.

Advertisement

It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.