Song 'Chella Kalliye' is musically rich & unconventional track

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan’s upcoming film ‘Parking’ has released its first single ‘Chella Kalliye’. The song is a musically rich and unconventional track, as it creatively bends conventions. An experimental fusion track that blends electro rock, film music, electronic, techno, folk, classical, pop, ‘Chella Kalliye’ is sure to put one in a very joyful mood.

Sung by Kapil Kapilan, the track is composed by renowned Tamil composer Sam C.S who has composed tracks for various Tamil films such as ‘Vikram Vedha’, ‘RDX: Robert Dony Xavier’, ‘Lakshmi’, ‘Michael’, ‘Bakasuran’, and ‘Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum’ among others.

‘Chella Kalliye’ has a very romantic, joyous, and optimistic mood and features a lot of intricately woven and creatively composed instrumentation, such as mixing electric guitars, computer generated bass, violin, acoustic guitar, keyboards, computer drums, and samples of clapping.

The song has a vibe that is very different from any kind of standard pop, it is hard to put it into any kind of nomenclature and can best be called a fusion track.

This is because Sam C.S’ own composition is so ingenious that it defies convention while simultaneously having everything. This makes it a particularly unique song.

The vocals of Kapil are also beautiful however, though dubbed with electronic samples and layered with harmonies, his vocals are very sincere, passionate, and just very enjoyable.

Songs become more enjoyable when the singer themselves are enjoying it, and Kapil is undoubtedly enjoying belting out his vocals as he mixes in his high vocals with medium, constantly changing things up though never letting off the tempo.

The sound design is also creative, the production is done ina very open space allowing the instruments and samples to shine, though they never overpower the vocals. Production is crystal clear, sharp, and adds a lot of depth to this beautiful piece.

Apart from ‘Parking’, Harish Kalyan is geared up for three additional projects in 2023 all of which have completed their shooting. These include ‘Nooru Kodi Vaanavil’, ‘Lubber Pandhu’, and ‘Diesel’. ‘Parking’ will hit theatres on December 1, 2023.