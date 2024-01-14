South African singer Shashika Mooruth elated with response to song ‘Kaali Ma’ in ‘Salaar’

South African singer Shashika Mooruth, who has sung the Hindi song titled ‘Kaali Maa’ in Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire’, is elated not only by the phenomenal worldwide success of the film, but the recent release of the hindi songs from the album have struck a chord with the audiences worldwide.

The hindi track ‘Kaali Maa’ is written by lyricist Riya Mukherjee and is composed by Ravi Basrur.

Shashika said: “I feel honored and grateful at the same time to Ravi Basrur for considering me to sing this beautiful and emotional song. He is truly a remarkable composer and humble human being. Working with him has been a creatively enriching experience.”

“The lyrics in Hindi and Marwari express the tribal women’s emotional appeal to Kaali Maa, so I loved the challenge of doing different things with my voice to bring the emotion required for the scene.”

Shashika Mooruth is an indie artist who mostly sings Krishna Bhajan and has her own music label called ‘Urja Music’ that has achieved accolades all over the world. In 2018, her album ‘Krishna, The Flute Player’ was at no.14 on US Billboard Charts.

She also received the International Achiever Award, which is one of the highest awards, from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018, at the South African Music Awards.