Tamannaah Bhatia flies down to Chikkaballapur for ancient Naga Mandala puja

Tamannaah Bhatia attend an ancient Naga Mandala Pooja organised at the Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who’s riding high on the success of the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ and her ‘Vaa Nu Kavalaiya’ number, took time off to attend an ancient Naga Mandala Pooja organised at the Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka. The puja, whose pictures have gone viral on social media, was also attended by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Sivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya Hegde, Kannada film producer Rockline Venkatesh, and ‘KGF’ actress Srinidhi Shetty.

Tamannaah’s spiritual side was highlighted by mega star Rajinikanth, who at a function before the release of ‘Jailer’ said that like him she is also a highly spiritual person and he was surprised to learn about it.

The special puja was conducted by Udupi Vaidyas on the occasion of Naga Panchami in the presence of Sadhguru on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadhguru said, “There is an innate longing within human beings to go beyond all limitations. Naga is a living deity created as an access point to perceive life on a larger scale.”

