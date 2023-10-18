scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Tamil star Jai's new show 'Label', releases theatrical new poster

Jai is gearing up for his new upcoming web-series ‘Label’, which is a socio-political-thriller series.

By Agency News Desk
Tamil star Jai's new show 'Label', releases theatrical new poster _ pic courtesy news agency
Tamil star Jai's new show 'Label', releases theatrical new poster _ pic courtesy news agency

Tamil star Jai is gearing up for his new upcoming web-series ‘Label’, which is a socio-political-thriller series. The show which is getting its trailer real soon has released a very theatrical new announcement poster for the show. The poster shows the ‘Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah’ actor in a black suit, similar to the one worn by lawyers as he is carrying a briefcase in his hand while extending his hand out, almost as if reaching for something, in what appears to be like a philosophical allegory for him trying to grab his future.

All the while reaching out for the thing he seeks, he is escaping as many hands from below are trying to grab him, trying to pull him down and throw him to the ground.

The trailer for the show will unveil much more, though ‘Label’ had released its teaser a while back. Poised as a psychological-socio-political-drama, the show explores a man’s desire to attain his own personal identity.

The narrative revolves around the protagonist’s struggle to attain the identity he desires and grab hold of his future, all the while as he tries to overcome the norms that society has imposed on him.

The teaser offers glimpses of the law, the Indian Constitution, and particularly focuses on Article 20, which provides protection for those accused of crimes.

While not exclusively a legal drama, the teaser does have some elements that resemble Kajol’s series ‘The Trial’. Though the plot is almost completely kept under wraps, there are elements of legal drama that were shown in the trailer.

Jai’s second web-series after ‘Triples’, the actor is currently geared up for a bunch of projects which include ‘Jai 32th – 1 KM’,and several untitled projects with various directors such as Atlee and Gopi Nainar.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘She is India’ celebrates triumph of Mrs Universe India Madhuri Patle as Mrs Universe Empowered 2023
Next article
Allu Arjun's National Award triumph: Fans accord grand welcome with flowers and dhol
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US