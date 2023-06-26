scorecardresearch
Tamil super star Vijay lands in trouble for promoting tobacco in new movie ‘Leo’

Tamil superstar, 'Thalapathi' Vijay is in a legal tangle for promoting tobacco in a song of his new movie 'Leo', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vijay lands in trouble for promoting tobacco in new movie ‘Leo’
Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's LEO _ pic courtesy twitter

Tamil superstar, ‘Thalapathi’ Vijay is in a legal tangle for promoting tobacco in a song of his new movie ‘Leo’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. A case has been filed against him under the Narcotic Act for promoting tobacco smoking in the song. The song  ‘Naa Reddy’ features the actor dancing with cigarettes in his mouth and Selvam, a social activist from Korukkupet in Chennai, has filed a case against Vijay’s song.

The activist in his complaint stated that the song promotes rowdyism and drug addiction. Selvam also blamed Vijay for dancing with a cigarette in his mouth and consuming alcohol. In the petition before the Chennai Commissioner of Police, Selvam said that the song ‘Naa Reddy’ has gone viral and would provoke youngsters to do drugs. He filed an online petition on June 25.

Selvam has said that he will also move court to take action against the actor for promoting alcohol and tobacco in the song.

It may be noted that Vijay had felicitated the top three rankers of SSLC and plus two students in each constituency of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. During his speech at the function, he urged the students to uphold moral values. However critics are of the opinion that Vijay was preaching something and practicing something else.

The song ‘Naa Reddy’ in the movie ‘Leo’ has received wide acceptance with the song crooned by Thalapathy Vijay while South Indian music sensation, Anirudh Ravichandr did the music.

Leo movie directed by super director of Tamil cinema world, Lokesh Kanagaraj will have Trisha in the lady lead role. Trisha and Vijay are uniting after fourteen years in a movie.

Sanjay Dutt is playing a major role in the movie as an antagonist. 

The film is scheduled for a theater release on October 19,2023.

