'Thalapathy 68' shooting hits shores of Turkey

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s tentatively titled project ‘Thalapathy 68’ is going forward with its shooting and is spanning multiple global locations as it most recently hit the shores of Turkey.

Most recently, the movie had wrapped up a part of its shooting in Thailand in its capital city Bangkok before returning to Chennai for completing additional details. For a while there was very little noise regarding the film, director Venkat Prabhu, who is making the film was spotted sipping a drink on a park bench.

Behind him there is a blurry picture of what looks like the Hagia Sophia, confirming that the film has headed off to Turkey. But the filmmakers haven’t really released any comment regarding the shooting.

Announced back in September, the movie commenced its shooting in October after the director and Thalapathy carried out its official Puja ceremony. This ceremony also confirmed various other big Tamil cinema names joining the project.

This roster of stars includes actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj, among others. Since its pooja, the movie has already completed parts of its shooting.

The ‘Maanaadu’ director has joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time in ‘Thalapathy 68’. The movie is produced by AGS Entertainment, and the makers finished the first schedule of shooting in Chennai last month.

Set to open in cinemas in 2024, ‘Thalapathy 68’ is currently one of the biggest Tamil films in production and will also feature Venkat Prabhu’s longtime collaborator Yuvan Shankar who will be composing the film’s tracks.