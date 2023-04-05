scorecardresearch
Kichcha Sudeep reveals about threatening letter he got from the ‘film industry’

By News Bureau
Kichcha Sudeep reveals about threatening letter he got from the 'film industry'
Kichcha Sudeep for Vikrant Rona

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday said that the threat letters issued to him were the handiwork of a few people in the Kannada film industry. Talking to reporters here, he said, “This is definitely done by persons in the film industry. I know how to answer this development. These matters must be pursued legally.”

“Though knowing well who is behind it, I chose to be quiet. The conspiracy will come out soon. I will not leave it just like that. I have taken certain decisions and I will stand by them. I have my friends in all political parties. I have made a decision for my friends,” Sudeep said.

“This should be a lesson to others as well. There is no political connection in the incident. I know who is behind this and let the probe reveal it… I will not be scared of anything. This is the truth,” he said.

The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR in connection with the threatening letters to Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in which the miscreants have warned him that they would release his private video, police sources said on Wednesday.

The Puttenahalli police in Bengaluru have registered a case under IPC Sections 506 and 504 and launched an investigation for nabbing the culprits. The police are also thinking of handing over the case to higher investigation authorities.

Police said that actor Sudeep had got two threatening letters. Sudeep’s manager Jack Manju had got the letters. The miscreants have used foul language against the superstar and threatened that his private video would be shared on social media.

Entertainment Today

