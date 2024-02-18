HomeRegionalNews

Upasana Konidela launches 'Athamma’s Kitchen' on mom-in-law birthday

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has announced the launch of a home-cooked meals venture 'Athamma’s Kitchen'

By Agency News Desk
On the birthday of her mother-in-law Surekha Konidela, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan, has announced the launch of a home-cooked meals venture ‘Athamma’s Kitchen’.

This initiative, which debuted on Sunday, redefines the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, setting a new paradigm of mutual respect and collaboration, according to media statement shared by Upasana.

Inspired by her decades of preparing meals for her family, including for her husband, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, during his extensive travels, Surekha now aims to share this warmth with everyone through ‘Athamma’s Kitchen’.

Sharing the news on social media, Upasana dropped a heartwarming video, which shows authentic local food items. The video concluded with a candid picture of Surekha and Chiranjeevi, saying “Happy Birthday”.

“On the occasion of Athamma’s Birthday we are delighted to launch our entrepreneurial venture — Athamma’s Kitchen @athammaskitchen,” the caption says. “Where taste meets tradition and culinary bonds are built over generations. Experience our ready mix — straight from our kitchen to yours.”

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram account and shared his picture with Surekha, who’s seen wearing a red embroidered saree. The Mega Star is adorably holding his ladylove, sporting a white kurta pyjama.

The picture’s caption reads: “Happy birthday to my lifeline and the greatest pillar of my strength Surekha! Many many happy returns.”

Chiranjeevi married Surekha in February 1980. The couple have two daughters, Sushmitha and Sreeja, and a son, Ram Charan.

Ram Charan, who’ll be seen next with Kiara Advani in Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’, married Upasana Kamineni, who is the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in June 2012. The couple have a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela.

