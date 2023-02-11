scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Urvashi Rautela confirms being part of Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara 2'

Actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media to announce that she will be a part of 'Kantara 2' starring Rishab Shetty.

By News Bureau

Actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media to announce that she will be a part of ‘Kantara 2’ starring Rishab Shetty. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Rishab, who also directed the film.

“#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS,” she wrote as the caption.

‘Kantara’ stars Rishab as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali (played by Kishore). The story is set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen in the song ‘Boss Party’ alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in the film ‘Waltair Vereeyya’.

Urvashi will next be seen with Ram Pothineni. She will also be Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’.

Previous article
Hacker uses new 'Screenshotter' malware tool to target organisations
Next article
'BB 16': Finalists get a taste of Rohit Shetty's signature action, adventure
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US