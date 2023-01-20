scorecardresearch
NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

By News Bureau
Jr NTR as Bheem RRR _ pic courtesy twitter

Tollywood star and ‘RRR’ lead actor NTR Jr hogged global limelight after the pan-India film bagged awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Now there is some more good news for the talented actor, as ‘USA Today’, an influential American website, has shortlisted NTR Jr as one of the hottest contenders for Oscar 2023 for his performance in S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’.

The website has predicted that NTR Jr’s role as ‘Komaram Bheem’ will be remembered in this year’s Oscar race as one of the most leading performances of the year.

Previously, NTR Jr was also mentioned by ‘Variety’ among their unranked predictions for the 2023 Academy Awards, and now USA Today has predicted that he will be among the nominees for the Best Actor award at the Oscar awards to be presented on March 12.

The outlook from USA Today has added to the overall sense of anticipation around ‘RRR’ at the Academy Awards this year.

On the career front, NTR Jr will begin shooting for his upcoming film ‘NTR30’, which is directed by Koratala Siva of ‘Janatha Garage’ fame. The film will release in cinemas on April 5, 2024. The actor also has ‘NTR31’ on the cards which will be directed by ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel.

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position
IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief
