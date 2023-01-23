scorecardresearch
Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman is no more

Lakshman passed away on Monday following a heart attack at his residence in Bengaluru.

By News Bureau
Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman passed away on Monday following a heart attack at his residence in Bengaluru.

The 74-year-old Lakshman complained of heart pain and was taken to the hospital on Sunday night. Later, he was brought back after ECG tests. However, Lakshman died after a massive heart attack in the wee hours of Monday.

His body is kept at his residence for antim darshan. Lakshman had acted in more than 200 Kannada films as a senior artiste and made his mark as an actor in various shades of characters.

Lakshman had acted with all top actors of Kannada film industry including late Dr Rajkumar, late Ambareesh, late Vishnuvardhan, late Shankar Nag and others.

