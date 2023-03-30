scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie ‘Saindhav’ to hit screens on this date

Tollywood star 'Victory' Venkatesh's 75th film 'Saindhav', directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is progressing at a fast pace.

By News Bureau
Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie 'Saindhav' to hit screens on this date
Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie 'Saindhav' to hit screens on this date

Tollywood star ‘Victory’ Venkatesh’s 75th film ‘Saindhav’, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is progressing at a fast pace.

Bollywood’s versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Tollywood debut with the movie that will feature several prominent stars. The pan-India movie, which will also be released in Hindi, is being shot in Hyderabad.

Though it is still in the initial stages of production, the makers have announced the release date. ‘Saindhav’ will be released worldwide on December 22, in time for the long Christmas weekend. December 25 this year falls on a Monday.

The makers had earlier released the title poster and a glimpse of the movie where Venkatesh appeared in an intense avatar. Venkatesh can be seen sitting on top of a container with a machine gun in his hand. We can also see some explosives on the container.

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, ‘Saindhav’ has Santosh Narayanan helming the music and S. Manikandan cranking the camera. Garry BH is the editor and Avinash Kolla the production designer.

The makers will announce the other cast soon. Saindhav is a Pan India movie that will release in all southern languages and Hindi.

Previous article
Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion
Next article
IPL 2023: Think Ravindra Jadeja will be pushed higher up in batting order, says Harbhajan
This May Also Interest You
News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

Sports

IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season

Sports

The way we are playing at the moment, can win the Ashes comfortably, says England pacer Robinson

News

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener

News

'Maidaan' teaser presents the story of Indian football's 'Golden Era'

News

Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye'

News

‘PS -2’ trailer shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini promising to finish the Cholas

News

'Farzi' actor Bhuvan Arora is IMDb's new Breakout Star

News

Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story

Sports

IPL 2023: Think Ravindra Jadeja will be pushed higher up in batting order, says Harbhajan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion

News

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston

News

'Ponniyin Selvan 2': Trailer of Mani Ratnan's grand movie released

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US