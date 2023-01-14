scorecardresearch
Vijay Deverakonda in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s periodic cop drama

By Glamsham Editorial
Vijay Deverakonda in Gowtam Tinnanuri's periodic cop drama poster _ pic courtesy twitter

Leading production house Sithara Entertainments is teaming up with Fortune Four Cinemas, for #VD12, starring young sensation Vijay Deverakonda, a film written and directed by one of Telugu cinema’s finest storytellers Gowtam Tinnanuri. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National-award winning sports drama Jersey, the Nani, Shraddha Srinath starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

The makers announced the project with a poster featuring an anonymous quote that reads “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed” with a silhouette of a cop covered with a cloth on his face, it hints that #VD12 will be a periodic cop drama. With this project, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to don the khaki on-screen for the first time in his career. The image of a burning ship in the middle of a water body contributes to a viewer’s curiosity.

Prior to the project announcement, the producer S Naga Vamsi wrote, “We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular.” Gowtam Tinnanuri, as a filmmaker, needs little introduction, having proved his worth across Telugu and Hindi industries. His Jersey, that released in 2019, won in the Best Feature Film in Telugu and Best Editing categories respectively. When this exciting talent teams up with an equally capable performer like Vijay Deverakonda, there’s bound to be immense curiosity and the makers are confident that the director-actor combo will surpass the expectations of film buffs.

Vijay Deverakonda’s versatility is well known, with pathbreaking performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Pelli Choopulu, and the director promises to unveil a new dimension to the star here as well. Sithara Entertainments has consistently churned out quality films with a bevy of actors and it’ll be interesting to see how their first collaboration with Vijay turns out. The shoot is expected to commence soon and more details about the cast and crew will be announced shortly.

