scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Why Belli was apprehensive of raising baby jumbo Raghu

Belli has said that she was earlier apprehensive at the prospect.

By News Bureau

Bellie, the woman who raised baby elephant Raghu in the Oscar winning short documentary “The Elephant Whisperers’, has said that she was earlier apprehensive at the prospect.

Bellie and Bomman were recently felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Talking to the media at a post-Oscars celebration event, Belli said in Tamil: “I was really apprehensive of raising Raghu earlier because I knew that one day Raghu will have to go in the wild, the world where he belongs.”

“To take any child away from a mother is not a painful experience to say the least. But when I came to know that Raghu’s mother had passed away, I couldn’t say no to being with him. How could you say no to such a beautiful baby?”

“The Elephant Whisperers” is streaming on Netflix.

Previous article
Canon launches 16 new advanced printers in India
Next article
Abdu Rozik’s team issues a statement blaming Mc Stan’s management for damaging his car
This May Also Interest You
News

Abdu Rozik’s team issues a statement blaming Mc Stan’s management for damaging his car

Technology

Canon launches 16 new advanced printers in India

Sports

Tri-nation football: Blue Tigers happy, but focus is on Kyrgyz encounter, says Anirudh Thapa

Sports

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events, medal tally reaches to four (Ld)

News

Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

News

Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan

News

Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

News

What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s initiative SeVVA

News

Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

Others

Naushad Khan to collaborate with Darshan Raval for a new music video

News

Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in ‘Jubilee’

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events

News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!

Sports

I'm sure Warner will slot back in opening at some stage: Mitchell Marsh

News

Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his Hindi directorial debut

News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

News

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US