Wishes pour in for 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty for being invited to address UNHRC

Wishes are pouring in from all corners for 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty who is all set to deliver a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council

By News Bureau

Wishes are pouring in from all corners for ‘Kantara’ star Rishab Shetty who is all set to deliver a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Session in Geneva.

The Centre for Global Affairs and Public Policy (CGAPP) stated that Rishab will be speaking about Indian cinema’s role in fostering discussions on environment, climate and conservation at the UNHRC Session in Geneva. CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta met him on the sidelines of the Session as Kantara star brings Indian stories to world stage.

BJP Karnataka has stated that it is a matter of celebration for Kannada people. It is also a matter of pride that Rishab Shetty is going to deliver his address in Kannada language at the UNHRC Session. “Hearty congratulations to him,” it said.

Kantara star had met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Mar 8 and shared details of his findings about life of people who are living in the fringes of forest. He had gathered details from the people, staff of the forest department. Rishab has stated that he would look into the issues and find solutions immediately.

The concern of the ‘Kantara’ star was well appreciated by the people and his fans.

Sources close to him explain that ‘Kantara’ movie is going to be exhibited at the UNHRC hall at Geneva, after which, he will deliver his speech.

