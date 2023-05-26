scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

With his first collab in Punjabi, Armaan Malik is 'excited' for 'Dil Malanga'

Armaan Malik, who is known for tracks such as 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Jab Tak' and several others, has released a new song titled 'Dil Malanga'.

By Agency News Desk
With his first collab in Punjabi, Armaan Malik is 'excited' for 'Dil Malanga'
With his first collab in Punjabi, Armaan Malik is 'excited' for 'Dil Malanga'

Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for tracks such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Jab Tak’ and several others, has released a new song titled ‘Dil Malanga’.

The song has been created in collaboration with Punjabi singer and actress Nimrat Khaira. The song is a special presentation for ‘Mcdonalds I’m loving it live with MTV’. It’s a soulful Punjabi number, and explores the emotions of falling in love and celebrating that romance.

Talking about the song, Armaan said: “‘Dil Malanga’ is my very first composition and collaboration in Punjabi with actor-singer Nimrat Khaira. I’m extremely excited to team up with a unique talent like her and explore my musicality while dabbling into new languages and genres. The process of composing Dil Malanga has opened up a whole new set of possibilities for me as a creative individual. It has given me the confidence to be much more involved in the song-making process than before.”

Sung by Armaan Malik and Nimrat Khaira, the track has its lyrics penned by Kumaar. The song is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SC grants AAP leader Satyendar Jain interim bail on medical grounds (Lead)
Next article
SC grants AAP leader Satyendar Jain interim bail on medical grounds
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Iconic Beirut museum reopens after 3-yr repair due to port blasts

News

Why Anurag Kashyap thinks 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is 'the bane of his life'

Health & Lifestyle

Walking may help improve brain connectivity, memory in elderly

Health & Lifestyle

42 young Indian robotic surgeons set to share path-breaking procedures

Health & Lifestyle

Study predicts risk of 5 types of heart failure using AI tools

News

Jo jokes Harry Potter turned to crack due to stress of being 'the chosen one'

Sports

IPL 2023: The way Shubman Gill is batting right now is just unbelievable, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: Disappointed about the result but we fought right to the end, says MI head coach Boucher

Sports

IPL 2023: Younger players coming through this tournament really well is a big positive, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: Over in which I hit three sixes made me realise maybe this is my day, says Shubman Gill

News

Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut

Sports

Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff reveal story behind birth of Matrix Fight Night: 'Never a vanity project for us'

Sports

IPL 2023: One of the finest innings I have seen in a T20 game, says Hardik on Gill's century

Sports

Whenever we have big games, Gill will perform as Virat, Rohit, and Dhoni have: Suresh Raina

Technology

Twitter Spaces team down to 'roughly three' employees from 100

News

Investigation on Roger Waters after alleged anti-semitic Berlin show

Sports

IPL 2023: JioCinema sets concurrency world record with 2.57 cr viewers during Qualifier 2

Sports

Meg Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes Tour

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US