Tuesday, December 5, 2023
HomeRegionalNewsYash drops poster to announce official title of ‘Yash 19’ on Dec...

Yash drops poster to announce official title of ‘Yash 19’ on Dec 8

‘KGF’ star Yash on Monday shared that he is all set to announce the title of his upcoming film which is currently reffered as ‘Yash 19’.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Yash drops poster to announce official title of ‘Yash 19’ on Dec 8 _pic courtesy news agency
Yash drops poster to announce official title of ‘Yash 19’ on Dec 8 _pic courtesy news agency

‘KGF’ star Yash on Monday shared that he is all set to announce the title of his upcoming film which is currently reffered as ‘Yash 19’.

The actor will be unveiling the official title of his upcoming project, currently referred to as ‘Yash 19’.

Taking to social media, Yash along with the production house, KVN Productions, in a collaborative post informed his followers that he will be announcing the official title of the film on December 8, 2023, at 9:55 a.m.

Yash also shared an intriguing poster, where a big question mark can be seen. Below it “Title announcement 8 December 9:55 AM” is written.

He captioned the post: “It’s time… 8th December, 9:55 a.m. Stay tuned to @kvn.productions #Yash19.”

Yash made his film debut in 2007 with ‘Jambada Hudugi’. He was then seen in films such as Moggina Manasu, Rocky, Googly, Raja Huli, Gajakesar, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Masterpiece

Later, he starred in K.G.F: Chapter 1, which became the highest-grossing Kannada film. He won further praise for his performance in the sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2, which currently ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film

Previous article
Was thinking that I gave too many runs and would be culprit of the game: Arshdeep Singh
Next article
Plastic pollution from cigarettes costs $26 bn a year globally: Study
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv