Yash joins forces with Geetu Mohandas for ‘Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’

Actor Yash, who is known for ‘K.G.F.’ franchise, will be soon seen in his upcoming film ‘Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’. The film is helmed by director Geetu Mohandas. A video announcing the title of the film was unveiled on Friday and it sets the tone for the film increasing the anticipation for the film which is currently under production. The film will arrive in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Geetu said: “I’ve always experimented with my style of narratives. Although ‘Liar’s Dice’ and ‘Moothon’ were received well internationally, I’ve always craved to find my own audience in my country . This project stemmed from that thought. This film is an amalgamation of two opposite worlds and aesthetics in story telling coming together and I found Yash . Who is one of the most brilliant minds I have come across and I’m excited for our team to begin this magical journey.”

Producer Venkat K. Narayana said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Yash for our most ambitious project till date. It took time because Yash and Geetu have left no stone unturned in something dynamic with a strong narrative and massy action . I can’t wait for the world to witness this spectacular and mammoth film we are making.”

‘Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ is co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind creations.