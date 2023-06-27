Abdu Rozik, who grabbed everyone’s attention with his stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 16, met Shahid Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill on his way back to Mumbai at Dubai airport. He shared the photos on his Instagram stories.

Abdu is gaining alot of attention after Bigg Boss 16. In the picture, Abdu was seen wearing a black jacket paired with black tshirt and denim. While Shehnaaz Gill was seen wearing a long denim jacket and pants. Both were looking absolutely cute.

Shehnaaz was popular contestant in Bigg Boss 13 and her fan following is growing since that day.

Check out Abdu Rozik shares cute picture with Shehnaaz Gill below: