Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra twinning in blue; AbhiNara fans can’t keep calm

Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra are seen on the sets of Dance Deewane

By Shweta Ghadashi
Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra
Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra _Pic courtesy Instagram

‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui and his house mates Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar showed up on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’ to celebrate family values.

Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra are seen on the sets of Dance Deewane. Abhishek is seen wearing blue suit while Mannara is seen wearing blue dress. She looks like a pretty doll. Fans fondly call them as AbhiNara.

They both were recently seen in a music video Saanware. Fans loved their jodi and chemistry in the song.

Shantanu Maheshwari: Everyone continues to remember me for playing Afsaan in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc.
