Aly Goni drops pic with his ‘strength’ Jasmine; Sargun Mehta calls them ‘bloody cute’

By Agency News Desk

In a captivating display of love, actor Aly Goni took to social media to share a tender moment with his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin, radiating warmth in the picture from an enchanting undisclosed location, calling the latter his “strength”.

Taking to Instagram, Aly dropped a candid happy click with his ladylove Jasmine. The picture features the couple in pink coloured outfits.

Jasmine is wearing a pastel pink saree, while Aly looked dapper in a pink three-piece suit set. The ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ actor is hugging Jasmine, while the latter is gazing at Aly in a romantic manner.

The background track is ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ sung by Danny. The song features the couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

The post was captioned: “My strength ~ Such a beautiful song @ravidubey2312 @sargunmehta.”

Sargun commented on the picture: “You guys are so bloody cute and sweet.” Ravi said: “Pyare log.”

Jasmine, and Arjun Bijlani dropped several red heart emojis. Aly’s sister Ilham Goni commented: “Mashallah.”

Goni met Jasmine during ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ in 2018. They began dating in 2021, after appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

On the professional front, Aly last featured in a music video ‘Saawan Aa Gaya’. Jasmine has ‘Warning 2’, ‘Carry On Jattiye’ in the pipeline.

