scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Aneri Vajani plans pandal visits, garba & new outfits for Navratri

Aneri Vajani, who is best known for her roles in shows like 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', 'Beyhadh', has opened up on Navratri celebrations,

By Agency News Desk
Aneri Vajani plans pandal visits, garba & new outfits for Navratri _ pic courtesy news agency
Aneri Vajani plans pandal visits, garba & new outfits for Navratri _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Aneri Vajani, who is best known for her roles in shows like ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, ‘Beyhadh’, has opened up on Navratri celebrations, and said she will go for pandal hopping, and try new attires for garba. Aneri likes to keep a balance between her personal and professional life, and she loves celebrating festivals to rejuvenate herself in the best possible manner.

Talking about the same, Aneri said: ‘”Well, this is that time of the year which we all look forward to. The festive season has begun and right now, it’s going to be very special. Although I am very busy shooting almost everyday, I am still going to take out some time to spend with my family.”

The actress shared: “I believe nothing in this world is possible without Mata’s blessings and henceforth, I will definitely be going out to pandals to seek Mata’s blessings. To add to that, I absolutely love garba. I am looking forward to trying out some new special clothes for the same, and having a blast with friends and family.”

She further said that she still has to figure out how to balance between work and all this.

Meanwhile, Aneri was last seen as the contestant in the stunt reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

The actress next has show ‘Baghin’

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra flirts with Munawar Faruqui says, “Aap ne mereko attention nahi diya”
Next article
Millie Bobby Brown can't wait to bid farewell to 'Stranger Things'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US