Bigg Boss fame brothers Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz were recently spotted at the airport on their way to Mecca for Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan.

Donning all white, the duo were all smiles as they greeted the paps. Just a couple of days back, Asim had traveled to Mecca with his friend Aly Goni.

Asim shared the picture on his Instagram and captioned, ” ALHAMDULILAH UMRAH WITH MY BROTHER umrahwithakt @alkhalidtours”

This year, the holy month of Ramzan began on March 22. It will end on April 21.

Check out Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan below: