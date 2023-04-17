Baba Siddique Iftar party: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra flaunt their stylish outfits

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra attended the Baba Siddique Iftar party. The duo, who got connected in the Bigg Boss 15 house, attended Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party in traditional outfits.

Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a green kurta and white dhoti paired with a white dupatta. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash looked glamorous in a shimmery white-ivory pantsuit.

TejRan looked amazing together, and Paps couldn’t stop gushing over their stylish outfits. We must say, Tejasswi and Karan indeed stole the limelight with their stylish appearance.

Inside the BB 15 house, Karan and Tejasswi confessed their love for each other.

After the show, the duo has been setting major couple goals for their fans. Interestingly, they are planning to get married soon, and TejRan fans can’t wait for the official announcement.