scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Baba Siddique Iftar party: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra flaunt their stylish outfits

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra attended the Baba Siddique Iftar party

By Pooja Tiwari
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra attended the Baba Siddique Iftar party. The duo, who got connected in the Bigg Boss 15 house, attended Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party in traditional outfits.

Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a green kurta and white dhoti paired with a white dupatta. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash looked glamorous in a shimmery white-ivory pantsuit.

TejRan looked amazing together, and Paps couldn’t stop gushing over their stylish outfits. We must say, Tejasswi and Karan indeed stole the limelight with their stylish appearance.

Inside the BB 15 house, Karan and Tejasswi confessed their love for each other.

After the show, the duo has been setting major couple goals for their fans. Interestingly, they are planning to get married soon, and TejRan fans can’t wait for the official announcement.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
MediaTek unveils new automotive platform for connected vehicles
Next article
Raajveer Sharma: ‘Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards’ will be a grand affair
This May Also Interest You
News

Manisha Koirala used to hike up the hills for two hours to shoot for song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh'

Sports

IPL 2023: Rana, Suryakumar pick Piyush Chawla's spell as differentiator in Mumbai's five-wicket win over KKR

Technology

US invests $5bn programme to launch next-gen Covid vax: Report

Sports

Bumrah commences rehab at NCA, Shreyas to undergo surgery for lower back issue

News

'I always wanted to be a film actor,' says Kaveri Priyam

News

Salman Khan applauds the way comedian Vikalp Mehta mimics Akshay Kumar

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan fifty, Surya 43 negate Venkatesh Iyer ton as Mumbai Indians down KKR by 5 wickets (Ld)

News

Jeremy Renner makes triumphant return at 'Rennervations' premiere

Technology

Top Chinese PR agency to replace copywriters, designers with ChatGPT-like tech

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Jonas shares pic of daughter Malti's 'first soundcheck' at Royal Albert Hall

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was a bit painful', Wasim Jaffer surprised with Rahul's timid approach against RCB

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC enter semi-finals at ATK Mohun Bagan's expense

News

Michelle Dockery to star alongside Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'

News

Salman Khan to be blamed if Kisi Ka Bhai flops!! Says who?

News

When Salman Khan had a taxi ride college without the money to pay for it

News

'I am not a dancer like Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun,' says Bengali star Jeet

Sports

PGTI Players Championship: Chopra, Ghai, Chandra, Sanju share the lead after Day 1

Sports

IPL 2023: To watch him in full flow is an absolute pleasure, says Eoin Morgan on Nicholas Pooran

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US