scorecardresearch
Abdu Rozik finds his height growing after doctors told him about the recent miracle

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, who is very short in height won hearts of many in Bigg Boss 16

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, who is very short in height won hearts of many in Bigg Boss 16. His fan following reaching at its peak. He already released music videos to entertain his audience.

Fans loved his dialogues in Bigg Boss 16. You are chalaak bro, bahut mazze are one of the famous ones.

Abdu has been suffering from growth hormone deficiency. He was diagonised with rickets but his family could not afford him. But there is good news for him and his fans.

“Abdu shared a post on Instagram and captioned, “Can you see a difference Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Allhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!! health #pray #love #fans #support #singer #boxer #tajikistan #uae #india #london #viral”

