'Diwali is a symbol of illumination, time for reflection and gratitude,' says Tina Datta

Actress Tina Datta recently opened up about her deep connection with the festival of lights. She reminisced about her childhood, describing Diwali as a time of “brightness and nostalgia, filled with cherished moments.”

“For me, Diwali is all about illumination,” Tina expressed, evoking her vivid recollections of making colorful rangolis, lighting up the traditional diyas, and enjoying the warmth of family gatherings.

She recalled: “The vibrant colors of the festival, delicious sweets, exchanging gifts, dressing up, visiting the fair with my parents, and bursting crackers with my siblings—all of these hold a special place in my heart. “

“As I’ve grown older, I’ve come to see Diwali as a time for deeper reflection,” Tina expressed.

She highlighted the festival’s significance in symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

“It has become a time for self-reflection and gratitude, reminding me to spread positivity and kindness in my life,” Tina added.

Besides this conversation, Tina candidly shared a “lighthouse” moment that illuminates the right pathway for her.

She elaborated: ” My lighthouse is my fans and all the admirers who shower so much love on me. Their praises and blessings keep me moving. When I meet someone at airport or public places, and when they come up to me and shower so much love, it’s surreal. No matter how dark that day is, these words illuminate the day.”