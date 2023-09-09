scorecardresearch
Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill twinning in black; Fan says, ‘Full Social Media Systummmm Hang’

Elvish Yadav was recently spotted on the sets of Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show. He looked dapper in black jacket and posed with Shehnaaz for the paps. Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav rose to immense fame after participating in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

While the paparazzi clicked them, Shehnaaz quipped, “Mera set mat tod dena. Abhi itne ameer nahi hue hai hum. (Don’t destroy my set. We aren’t very rich yet).” When the paparazzi asked Elvish Yadav about his upcoming music video, the YouTuber said, “My song is releasing on September 14, on my birthday.”

Shehnaaz is seen wearing black dress while Elvish is seen wearing a black jacket paired with denim pants.

Shehnaaz Gill also posted a few candid pictures with Elvish on her social media handle. Sharing these snaps, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, “In today’s another episode shot we had the current sensation @elvish_yadav gracing our show for promoting his upcoming song on @playdmfofficial is an absolute bundle of energy. Episodes dropping very soon on my YouTube channel. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #elvishyadav #elvisharmy #shehnaazgill.”

One user wrote, ‘Full Social Media Systummmm Hang’

Entertainment Today

