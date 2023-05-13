Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are counting the days to welcome their baby into this world. The couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time in their lives after five years of marital bliss.

Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot with each other on November 28, 2017, in a secret wedding at Juhu’s ISKCON temple. Now, the couple got their maternity photoshoot done, and it’s unmissable!

shita Dutta shared a video from her maternity photoshoot. For the shoot, the mommy-to-be opted for a flowy gown with a thigh-high slit as she flaunted her baby bump in the most stunning way. Her pastel-coloured sleeveless gown had white threadwork on the front and 3D embroidery.

Vatsal complemented her in a pastel-hued pantsuit paired with a crisp white shirt.