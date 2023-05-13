scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are counting the days to welcome their baby into this world.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth pic courtesy twitter
Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth pic courtesy twitter

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are counting the days to welcome their baby into this world. The couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time in their lives after five years of marital bliss.

Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot with each other on November 28, 2017, in a secret wedding at Juhu’s ISKCON temple. Now, the couple got their maternity photoshoot done, and it’s unmissable!

shita Dutta shared a video from her maternity photoshoot. For the shoot, the mommy-to-be opted for a flowy gown with a thigh-high slit as she flaunted her baby bump in the most stunning way. Her pastel-coloured sleeveless gown had white threadwork on the front and 3D embroidery. 

Vatsal complemented her in a pastel-hued pantsuit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns
Next article
Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India

Health & Lifestyle

Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns

News

Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula

Technology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

Sports

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

News

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller!

Sports

China's Han Jiayu wins women's 10m air rifle at ISSF Baku World Cup

News

Mel Gibson to direct Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense film 'Flight Risk'

News

Netflix plans to cut $300 mn in spending this year: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US